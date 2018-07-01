Holly Willoughby pays tribute to her three children in the most beautiful way The This Morning host shares Harry, Belle and Chester with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three young children and has paid a beautiful tribute to them with the help of artist Dan Baldwin – who coincidentally shares the same name as her TV producer husband. A favourite with celebrities like Sadie Frost, Dan has created three personalised prints for Holly's children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester, featuring illustrations of swallows, and the name of each child handwritten in the corner of the picture. The TV presenter was very pleased with the results, and took to Instagram to share pictures of Dan's work.

Holly Willoughby's children were all given personalised prints by artist Dan Baldwin

MORE: 11 surprising facts you didn't know about Holly Willoughby

"So in love with these beautiful prints for my children...Thank You @danbaldwinart for the special prints released today to support @calmzone with @maddoxgallery ... absolutely my favourite artist who just happens to share the name of the man I love," Holly wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the artwork, with one writing: "They are lovely," while another said: "Love these, love swallows they have a great meaning."

Loading the player...

What's more, the prints have been designed to support male suicide prevention charity Calm Zone. Holly often uses her celebrity status to help support causes, and recently shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt by Pickle London, which was emblazoned with the word Happy in bright pink letters. Proceeds from the designs were going towards Mind Charity to help raise awareness about mental health.

Proceeds from the prints go towards charity

Protective of her children's privacy, Holly rarely shares photos of them, although often talks about her family life on This Morning. However, last month she delighted her fans after posting a rare picture of her husband Dan with Harry, Belle and Chester on the beach to mark Father's Day. The picture went down a treat with her followers, with many telling her she should put the photo in a frame.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares sweet cuddly snap with youngest son Chester

Each print had the name of Holly's children in the corner

Holly, 37, recently opened up about her family life while talking to HELLO! and other reporters at an event, admitting that they will always be her number one priority – no matter what. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime," she added. "I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's stylist reveals unique way she helps the star choose her outfits