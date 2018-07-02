Top baby names of 2018 revealed – and a few royal names make it! George and Charlotte have remained popular

The most popular baby names for girls and boys in the first half of 2018 have been revealed – and there are a few royal monikers that have made the list. BabyCentre has published the top 20 registered names for each gender, with Charlotte, George and Harry taking top places. Scroll down for the full list.

Charlotte, the sweet name shared by Prince William and Kate's daughter, currently ranks in 13th place in top girls' names. The traditional moniker, which is the feminine form of Charles meaning 'free person', has jumped in and out of the top 20 over the last few years. Since 2018, it has climbed four places.

While not a traditional royal name, Mia, the moniker chosen by Zara and Mike Tindall for their first daughter, is the ninth most popular name in the girls' list. The Scandinavian form of Maria, Mia actually means 'bitter', but it seems parents are willing to look past the meaning. The name has retained its number nine spot since last year.

As for boys' names, George has climbed one spot and is now sitting at number four. The traditional and well-established name is shared by Prince William and Kate's son Prince George, the future King and third-in-line to the throne. George originates from the Greek Georgios, meaning 'worker of the earth'.

George is the fourth most popular boys' name, while Charlotte ranks 13 for girls' names

This year has been a big one for the royals, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot in May. It's therefore not surprising that Harry has remained one of the most popular boys' names; despite dropping two places since 2017, it is still much-loved in fifth place. Henry, another form of Harry, currently sits in 13th place. The name is truly regal; eight kings of England have been named Henry, including the notorious King Henry VIII.

The top 20 names for girls are:

Olivia, Sophia, Amelia, Lily, Emily, Ava, Isla, Aria, Mia, Isabella, Isabelle, Ella, Charlotte, Grace, Evie, Maya, Harper, Sophie, Layla and Freya.

The top 20 names for boys are:

Muhammad, Oliver, Noah, George, Harry, Leo, Charlie, Jack, Freddie, Alfie, Oscar, Arthur, Henry, Jacob, Archie, Joshua, Theo, Ethan, Lucas and Logan.