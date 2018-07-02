Kim Kardashian reveals daughter Chicago has another name The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with Kayne West

Kim Kardashian is a proud mum to three beautiful children, all of whom have been given unique names chosen by the reality TV star and her husband, Kayne West. And while her two oldest children North and Saint haven’t been given middle names, the doting mum has seemingly opted to change things up with her youngest daughter, Chicago. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kim shared a sweet selfie with her five-month-old baby, revealing that she has a middle name - Noel. The festive name not only fits in with Chicago's birthday just a month after Christmas, but is also the same as Kim's middle name – whose full moniker is Kimberly Noel.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter's full name to be Chicago Noel

Last month, Kim revealed that there had been a lot of talk surrounding her daughter's name, and that at one point she was set to be named something far more conventional. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the 37-year-old told chat show host Ellen that she wanted to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother, Mary-Jo Shannon. "We were going to name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were going to go with Grace and then it was Chicago," she shared.

When she announced her daughter's unique name shortly after her birth, Kim explained to her fans that they will be calling her "Chi" for short (pronounced 'Shy'). While chatting to Ellen, Kym admitted that she initially wanted her youngest daughter's name to just have one syllable. "It kind of messes with me, I'm not going to lie. I really like the one syllable thing," she said.

Kim shares three children with husband Kayne West

Chicago was born via a surrogate on 15 January. Announcing her arrival on social media, Kim wrote: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."