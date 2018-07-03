Alex Jones' son Ted stars in hilarious family photo The One Show presenter is enjoying a holiday in Corfu

Alex Jones has been the envy of her fans, posting sun-soaked holiday snaps on Instagram this week. The One Show presenter is enjoying some time off with her husband Charlie Thomson and their one-year-old son Ted in Corfu, and judging by her latest snaps, she's been having a whale of a time. Alex entertained her followers by sharing a photo of herself and Charlie in the pool, as they took it in turns to 'throw' little Ted between them. "Wanna play catch the baby?" she wrote.

On Monday, she also uploaded an envious snap of the view from her villa – an inviting swimming pool and clear blue sea in the background. She revealed: "Let part 2 of the holidays commence. Our love of the Durrells has led us to Corfu. Not a bad view on a Monday morning. #sorrynotsorry."

For part one of their summer holiday, Alex and her family enjoyed a staycation in her native Wales, with New Zealand-born Charlie's family also joining. The TV star uploaded the cutest mother-son photo as she and Ted walked down a country lane. "Me and my boy," she wrote. Alex also later paid tribute to her "two dads" – her own father and presumably her father-in-law. "My 2 dads," she captioned the snap. "One is the original and best, but the other comes very close."

Alex is enjoying a holiday in Corfu

The TV presenter often goes back to Wales with her family, and in January, she went to New Zealand to show Teddy where his dad used to live. Shortly after the trip, Teddy celebrated his first birthday, and Alex penned a sweet message to mark her little boy's first year.

Sharing a family photo of the trio on the beach, she wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."