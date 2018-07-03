Dan Osborne shares gorgeous snaps of baby Mia Dan Osborne has spent some time with his newborn baby girl Mia

Dan Osborne has shared an album of beautiful photos of his newborn daughter, Mia. The new dad-of-three welcomed the baby girl with his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, in late June, and has since shared several new photos of himself snuggling the little girl, writing alongside them: "Morning cuddles with Mia." He also shared a photo of his son, four-year-old Teddy, holding his new baby sister. His followers were quick to comment on the album, with one writing: "Nothing beats cuddles with your children the most special and wonderful feeling," while another added: "She's so beautiful. My baby is six months old now. How I miss newborn cuddles."

Dan with baby Mia

Dan and Jacqueline are said to be working on the marriage difficulties after announcing their surprise split back in May, just ten months after the couple's wedding. Although the former TOWIE star temporarily moved out of the family home, he appears to have moved back into his marital home, with the couple's main priority being to both be present for their children, Ella, Mia and Teddy, who Dan shares with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Tomlin. Jacqueline ***also? previously? shared a photo of Ella holding Mia, and wrote: "My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful! The birth went well and I can't thank my family enough. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all!"

Dan's son Teddy feeding Mia

Ahead of giving birth, the former EastEnders star also shared a beautiful photo of little Ella, writing: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"