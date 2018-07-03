Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan pays tribute to daughter Matilda on her birthday The Coronation Street star's little girl turned three this week!

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is now a doting mother-of-two following the arrival of her baby girl Delilah in June, and there was even more to celebrate earlier this week when her oldest daughter, Matilda, turned three. Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her first-born, Helen shared a beautiful photo of the toddler dressed in a pink princess dress. Writing besides it, the actress gushed: "Our beautiful girl @scotty__sinclair in her stunning princess dress that I’ve been saving for her birthday @ollybearchildrenswear our precious girl is three." The actress also shared a photo of her with Matilda as a baby, writing next to it: "Happy 3rd birthday to my beautiful baby Matilda x mummy and daddy love you and your sister more than anything @scotty__sinclair I would give you my heart, love you so much it hurts slow down xxx."

Helen's fiancé Scott Sinclair also paid tribute to Matlida on his own Instagram account. The little girl certainly seems to love princesses, and was pictured wearing a gold Belle dress from Beauty and the Beast while at Disneyland Paris. "Happy Birthday to my oldest princess 3 today! I love you so much," he wrote.

Helen Flanagan shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter to mark her third birthday

Matilda has previously been credited by Helen for helping her to cope with her bipolar disorder, after spiralling into a deep depression in 2012. "Matilda inspires me to be the best person I can be," she told The Sun. "I feel like I've massively matured now I've got Matilda. It's definitely changed me for the better and made me happy, because I feel that it's given me a reason, everything gets put into perspective."

Scott Sinclair also paid tribute to his oldest daughter

Helen also opened up about her daughter during a frank chat on Loose Women in 2016. "I was lost before I became a mum," she shared. "She has made me so much happier. It changes your priorities and you realise what's important but I am completely besotted with her. It is really full on but you don't realise how much until you actually become a mother yourself."

As well as welcoming daughter Delilah into the family on 22 June, Helen and Scott have also been celebrating their recent engagement. Scott popped the question to Helen during a recent trip to Disneyland Paris in May, and took to social media shortly afterwards the share the happy news with his fans. The footballer posted a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background. "She said YES!" he wrote, adding a ring emoji.