Holly Willoughby makes baby announcement live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has previously said that her family was complete after the birth of her third child Chester, but after a trip to a maternity ward on Thursday's This Morning, it sounds as if she has changed her mind! Holly and Phillip Schofield paid a visit to the Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London to see new mothers and their babies, and it was there that Holly got thinking about her own family. "Those first moments of giving birth. I just want to do it again," Holly admitted after visiting the newborns. The prospect wasn’t as appealing for Phil however, who didn’t like the idea of being left without his co-host anytime soon. "Don't do it," he told Holly, to which she replied: "I know, I know. I can't help it!"

The TV presenter is already mum to Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester, and although she is fiercely protective of their privacy, she occasionally shares snippets of her family life on social media – much to the delight of her fans. There is no denying that Holly is a doting mum, and she previously told HELLO! that it was by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Although she loves babies, Holly has previously said that she wouldn’t want another child as she would worry that it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, she confessed that she thought having four children would be too much. "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reason I don’t think I'm going to have another," she said. "The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I’d have to divide that time. ‘I don’t want to do that, because it’s quite a special time and I love that bit," Holly added.