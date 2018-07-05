Kim Kardashian's son Saint fawns over baby sister Chicago in adorable clip Kim Kardashian has revealed the close bond between her two youngest children

Kim Kardashian has shown the bond between her two youngest children, Saint and baby Chicago, in several lovely clips posted on Instagram Stories. In one short video, two-year-old Saint can be seen giving his little sister a kiss while calling her 'Jack Jack', who is the baby character in The Incredibles. The youngster has clearly recently watched the film, as he also called himself Dash, and told his mum that she was Elastigirl.

In a second clip, he said: "I'm hugging Jack Jack. Jack Jack is licking my finger," to which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star laughed, telling him: "Well get your finger out of her mouth okay." The 37-year-old has previously opened up about how her two older children, North and Saint, reacted to Chicago's arrival, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I was more worried about [Saint], that he would be more jealous, how North was with Saint. But he's so good with her. Every day he has to give kisses and hugs. Literally, as I was walking in, [I was looking] on my phone at the video Kanye sent me with the kids trying to climb into her crib."

Saint with baby Chicago

Speaking about North's reaction, she added: "I'm so shocked that North is so nice… It's her world and she's the sweetest, but it's more like she and Saint have a thing. She's very warm with her sister." Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate back in January, after being told that she can no longer carry children. Chatting to Elle about future children, she said: "I've gotta live for a second. I mean, if it were up to my husband, we'd have like, seven, but, you know, it's a lot. It might change, I don't know. Maybe four is all I can handle. Maybe three is all I can handle."

