Michael Bublé confirms gender of third baby with wife Luisana Lopilato The singer shared the happy news earlier this week

Michael Bublé and Luisiana Lopilato are just weeks away from welcoming their third child together, and he has excitedly revealed that they already know the gender. The Canadian singer couldn’t resist sharing the news during a radio interview earlier this week, divulging that they are expecting their first daughter together.

The baby girl will be a little sister to their sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, and it sounds like Michael can’t wait to meet the new addition to the family. “I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he announced on Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are set to welcome a baby sister for sons Noah and Elias

It was previously rumoured that Michael and Luisana were expecting a baby girl together, but the 42-year-old hadn’t confirmed the news until now. The couple announced that they were expecting again at the end of March, after the Argentinian model showed her blossoming baby bump at the 2018 Juno Awards in Canada.

"Oops, you did it again — my wife and I are pregnant with our No. 3 ... no, it's not Jim Cuddy's baby," Michael joked onstage, before giving a very sweet shout-out to his wife, "I love you so much, mi amor."

The couple are expecting their third child together later this month

The baby announcement came a year and a half after Michael and Luisana, who married back in 2011, revealed their son Noah, then three-years-old, had been diagnosed with cancer. The star and his wife said they would put their careers on hold while their eldest underwent treatment.

