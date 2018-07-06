Brendan Cole's photo of his daughter playing with her baby brother is melting hearts The couple welcomed son Dante in March

There's nothing like sibling love! Brendan Cole has shared the cutest photo of his five-year-old daughter Aurelia playing with her baby brother Dante. The former Strictly Come Dancing star reposted the picture from his wife Zoe's Instagram account, with the caption that read: "The reasons for everything. Every day these two make me want to be a better person. They inspire me and fill me with more love than I ever knew possible. Ok that's enough of the mushy stuff now."

Aurelia was pictured cooing over her little brother, who is three months old, as they played on his baby gym on the floor. The photo, naturally, melted hearts, with one Instagram follower replying to Brendan: "What a beautiful picture, treasure them." Another noted: "Lovely to see them together. She's gonna be one very protective big sister."

Brendan and Zoe open up about their newborn baby:

Loading the player...

Brendan, 42, and his wife Zoe welcomed their second child in March, just a few months before they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Opening up about their newborn, Zoe told HELLO! back in April: "He's doing good – well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good." She added: "I'm quite lucky because Brendan has been doing a lot of night feeds – he's a modern man."

MORE: See the sweet thank you cards Prince Harry and Meghan sent after the wedding

Brendan has, however, admitted his fears over being a "bad dad". During an appearance on Loose Women, he confessed: "I'm struggling more with the second child. It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him." Brendan added: "He's a gorgeous little boy but he cries a lot, and I'm walking up and down with him at 3am and I'm going, 'I just want you to go to sleep.' With my daughter it was never an issue."

Aurelia plays with baby brother Dante

Before little Dante arrived, Brendan also spoke about his daughter becoming a big sister. "She understands," he told HELLO! "It's one of the best moments I've had in a long time. Telling her that she's going to have a little brother or sister. It's pretty special." Zoe added: "I think just being able to see the two of them together, it's going to be amazing. You can't really prepare for that but I think it'll be wonderful."

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out in a gorgeous beaded dress