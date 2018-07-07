Jacqueline Jossa reveals motherhood is 'hard work' following birth of second daughter The EastEnders star shares two daughters with Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by followers after she penned a candid post on motherhood. The former EastEnders star, who welcomed baby Mia towards the end of last month, confessed that she was finding the new adjustment in her life somewhat "hard". In a lengthy post, she wrote: "Me and my girlies. Yes I am tired, yes it is hard work! I'm actually feeling quite lucky with these two girls they're both (fingers crossed) being angels, I know it's only been 11 days, but so far so good!" She added: "I know I look tired, I'm aware it's not the best picture of me, but it's a picture of me and my girls and I love it. I hope everyone has a great weekend we have lots of fun planned!"

Jacqueline Jossa with newborn baby Mia and three-year-old Ella

The 25-year-old, who also shares three-year-old daughter Ella with estranged husband, Dan Osborne, was praised by her Instagram fans for her "honest" take on motherhood. One wrote: "You're keeping it real! Thank you! Congratulations you have a beautiful little family, have a lovely weekend." Another said: "I love you for being real. It's so hard transitioning from one child to two. Massive respect to you and huge congrats you lovely mama." A third post read: "You don't have to justify looking tired, you're a new mom so in my opinion you look gorgeous."

STORY: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shares loved-up wedding selfie with Dan Osborne

Earlier on in the week, Jacqueline posted a gorgeous photo of her cradling newborn Mia, just two days after her birth. "Me and my darling Mia, she is two days old here bless her! Having two is different, but it is so amazing, I love seeing how Ella is with her little baby sister and how helpful and understanding she is towards me and how much I can and can't do," she said. "It is amazing to me that Ella is just three years old. I couldn't ask for a better family, filled with strong women! My girls are my absolute world and I can’t actually get over how lucky I am."

Loading the player...

Little Mia was born on 25 June, and her dad Dan was the first to share a photo of her on social media to announce her safe arrival into the world and reveal her name. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star posted a beautiful snap of their daughter Ella proudly cradling her little sister in her arms, and captioned it: "2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world Mia Osborne another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect. 25.06.2018."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa pays tribute to daughters with new photo of baby Mia