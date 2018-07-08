Jamie Oliver's fans are divided by son Buddy's football shirt in sweet photo with brother River The TV chef is a doting father to five children

Jamie Oliver is one lucky dad! The TV chef has five children between the ages of one and 16, and has paid tribute to his two sons in a sweet new social media post. Taking to Instagram, Jamie posted a gorgeous picture of the brothers playing together in the garden, looking strikingly similar with their blonde hair and toothy grins. "My inspiration," he simply captioned the picture, accompanied by a love heart emoji. Fans adored the photo, and many took to the comments section. "Those happy smiling faces. That's love," one wrote, while another said: "Just lovely to see kids playing together rather than on media games! Well done Jamie and Jools!" A third added of River: "My goodness he is a mini me Jamie!" Others, however, were divided by Buddy's choice of football team. In the photo, the seven-year-old was wearing an Arsenal shirt, and it got people talking. "Love the shirt Buddy good work," one wrote, while another debated: "Get that shirt off him now!"

Recently, Jamie's wife Jools Oliver opened up about what kind of a father Jamie is during an interview on podcast Made by Mammas with hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton. The Little Bird designer revealed that her famous husband is "very hands on" and likes to do all the "danger stuff" she wouldn’t do. "He does all the danger stuff I wouldn’t do like rafting and doing things upside down with River, that's not what I do!" she said.

Jools also admitted that if it was up to her, she would have another baby by the end of the year. When asked whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. They celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary last month. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and last year Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."