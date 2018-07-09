Danny Jones' wife Georgia excites fans with baby revelation The mum-of-one spoke about having more children on her successful YouTube channel, The Georgia Edit

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia are the proud parents to five-month-old son Cooper, and regularly document their life as first-time parents on social media. So fans couldn’t believe their luck this week when Georgia made a baby revelation on her YouTube channel, The Georgia Edit, this week. The mum-of-one was taking part in a Question and Answer session, and read out questions related to her family life and parenting. After one fan asked her whether she will continue to have children, she replied: "Yes, is the short answer." The model then went on the confess that she "couldn’t think of anything right now I would rather do less," but that she "loved being pregnant".

Georgia said: "I don’t think I want to go through labour again just yet but I loved being pregnant and I obviously love having Cooper but I just can't imagine having another baby while he is still young. But we will be having more, maybe just one more, potentially two, if we can. I am not sure when, but it will happen." The confession delighted her followers, and many were quick to have their say in the comments section. "I love your videos! Can't wait for you guys to have more babies! Hopefully 3 you make great parents. Thanks for sharing!! You are gorgeous!" one wrote, while another said: "You're a breath of fresh air. Best wishes for you and your beautiful family."

Danny and Georgia announced the birth of Cooper in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. And just days after welcoming her son, Georgia took to social media to share a very honest post-baby picture of her body. The 31-year-old told us why she decided to post the photo, saying: "When you have a baby you don't suddenly have a flat belly. I wanted to show what it was like in the beginning and the reality, and that when you’ve had a baby you still look pregnant.

Most recently, proud dad Danny told HELLO! how his son has inspired him to write new music, including his debut single Is This Still love. The singer-songwriter said: "Every time I play some tunes to Cooper, just music I’ve been writing recently, he absolutely loves it," he said.