Jools Oliver drops another baby hint - and Jamie will be outnumbered! The doting mum-of-five is feeling broody!

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has made no secret of her love of having babies, and recently confessed that she would like to have one more child by the end of the year. The Little Bird designer is mum to three daughters and two sons, and has now hinted that she would like another little girl – if only to dress her in her gorgeous childrenswear designs! Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jools shared a photograph of a gorgeous white cardigan from her latest collection, which she captioned: "Wish I had a girl small enough to put in this piece." Like many of Jools' clothes, the cardigan featured a rainbow which had been knitted into the design.

Jools Oliver wants a baby girl to dress in her gorgeous Little Bird collection

Jools has been giving her followers a sneak-preview of her latest collection throughout the week, and on Monday revealed a blue jacket – again with rainbow stripes – which looked great both in a mini size and an adult version – which had been especially made for Jamie. Both Jamie and Jools' sons Buddy, seven, and River, one are at the age where they can fit into Little Bird clothes – which go up to eight years, meaning that all three of the Oliver boys will be able to have matching designs!

MORE: Jamie Oliver's fans are divided by son Buddy's football shirt

Loading the player...

Jools has been designing clothes for Mothercare's label Little Bird since 2012. The collections are inspired by her own childhood growing up in the seventies, and rainbows and stripes frequently feature. On Mothercare's website, Jools described the pieces in her label as "an eclectic mix of fun prints, vintage novelty, quirky nostalgic motifs and bright injections of colour." She also noted: "Key elements include bold stripes, vintage denim, classic florals, rainbows and toadstools."

Jamie and Jools are parents to five children

MORE: Jamie Oliver's job before he was famous will surprise you

A busy mum of five, Jools has made no secret of her desire to expand her family further. While she is "very happy" with her family life, Jools has admitted that there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas last month, Jools was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"