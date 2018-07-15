Michelle Keegan's husband Mark reveals baby-related news The former TOWIE star was taking part in a question and answer session with his fans

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May, and it sounds like they will be having even more to look forward to in the near future too! During a question and answer session on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Mark revealed to a fan that he was very much hoping to have a baby with his wife in the near future. "Do you want kids?" one user asked, to which the former TOWIE star enthusiastically replied: "100000%" During the session, he also reassured his fans that despite spending a lot of time away from each other, he and Michelle are as strong as ever. He was asked: "Why do you spend 1000% time apart from Michelle," and defiantly responded: "We don't, we just don't share it every time we are together."

Mark is currently living in Los Angeles after scoring a presenting job with TV channel Extra. The pair have previously said that they are happy with their transatlantic relationship, with Michelle previously telling BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw: "I like the option, I like going out for a month, coming back for a few weeks, going out again." When asked if she would ever join him, she coyly replied “never say never” before explaining that Mark "Loves it. I think it's the lifestyle, the weather. It's such a nice place and everyone is just really positive out there."

In May, Mark also confessed that their long distance romance keeps their romance "fresh". Appearing on Lorraine, the 31-year-old told host Lorraine Kelly: "People say that long distance relationships don't work. But why can't they? Just because on paper they don't work." The TV star added: "As long as you see each other enough - why can't it work? It actually keeps things fresh. While we're both young and conquering our dreams. I'm out there trying to make something happen, she's around the world acting. We're still so in love and happy so it's perfect."