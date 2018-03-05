Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018 – get her what she really wants this year!

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're panicking that you haven't bought your mum anything yet, fear not! We have put together some great ideas to show your mum how much you love them, be it with a gorgeous gift set or some incredible homeware ideas. Scroll through the gallery to find the gift your mum would love the most...
Smeg juicer
This pastel green retro juicer is perfect for any mum who likes keeping things natural and healthy, as you can make gorgeous smooth juices from scratch in minutes. The juicer automatically switches on when fruit is pressed onto the reamer, and then switches off when you remove it. It is scratch and stain resistant, meaning that it will stay looking lovely no matter how many times you use it!
£120 with Ao.com