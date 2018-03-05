Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018 – get her what she really wants this year!
Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're panicking that you haven't bought your mum anything yet, fear not! We have put together some great ideas to show your mum how much you love them, be it with a gorgeous gift set or some incredible homeware ideas. Scroll through the gallery to find the gift your mum would love the most...

This pastel green retro juicer is perfect for any mum who likes keeping things natural and healthy, as you can make gorgeous smooth juices from scratch in minutes. The juicer automatically switches on when fruit is pressed onto the reamer, and then switches off when you remove it. It is scratch and stain resistant, meaning that it will stay looking lovely no matter how many times you use it!

£120 with Ao.com

Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum

If your mother likes the sweeter things in life than this fragrance is the perfect gift! Dolce Garden is Dolce & Gabbana's first gourmand scent, inspired by a Sicilian garden in the height of Spring. The beautiful blossom smell has top notes of juicy mandarin, neroli and magnolia mixed with coconut essence and vanilla absolute.

From £49 from The Perfume Shop

This stunning gift set is the ultimate treat for a special mum in your life. Including Lumière L’Eau eau de toilette, shower gel, beautifying body lotion, radiant balm and perfumed soap. It's a spa experience in a box – which your mum can do in the comfort of her own home. Bliss!

£68.00 with uk.loccitane.com

Oliver Bonas' Velvet Circle Gold Foil Cushion

Treat your mum in style with this beautiful cushion from Oliver Bonas. This stunning piece will give any living space a touch of opulence thanks to the delicate gold foil accents and luxury pastel tones.

From £28 with Oliver Bonas

This pretty perfume is a total classic, and the gorgeous style of the bottle is sure to be a hit with any mum to show off on her dressing table! Not only does it smell divine, the bottle delivers ultimate summer vibes - a reminder that sunshine is just around the corner!

£55 for 50ml with ThePerfumeShop.com

Sometimes all your mum wants is a really nice hand lotion, and that doesn't have to be boring! In this cold weather, & Other Stories' Hand Care Kit is the perfect gift, consisting of a hand lotion, hand soap and hand cream. It comes in their popular (to die for) scent, Punk Bouquet, which consists of shea butter, macademia seed oil and almond oil. You can also build up this gift with the variety of other 'Punk Bouquet' products, including body wash and spray.

£17 from & Other Stories

Jurlique Face Care Set 

Jurlique's plant-based skincare is made from pure botanical extracts, oils and antioxidants, and will leave your mum's skin feeling simply amazing! Valued at £65.92, this gorgeous gift set consists of the brand's famous Rosewater balancing mist, water essence, moisture replenishing day cream and rose moisture plus cream mask - meaning your mum will have everything she needs for her skincare regime! 

£50 from jurlique.co.uk

Fitbit Blaze

Mum can look stylish and be healthy thanks to this pretty Fitbit which not only encourages daily walks and health activity but also performs a miriad of health functions. Keeping track of heart rate and cardio fitness, it uses GPS to allow her to keep track her activity. As an impressive extra it also passes on smart phone notifications (she'll never not know you've called!) and helps her take some important time out with guided breathing exercises. 

£159.99 from fitbit.com

Pamper day at the five-star London spa

Treat your mum to an indulgent day at one of London's most luxurious spas. Situated in on the fashionable Sloane Street in Knightsbridge, The Peak Health Club and Spa is running a Mother, Daughter treatment especially for Mother's Day, which includes a 60-minute facial or bespoke massage and a skincare gift, followed by a tasty lunch to round up the day. The package runs from 3-18 March.

£220 – with peakhealthclub.com 

Microwavable boots

Keep your mum snug should another Beast from the East come along with these microwavable boots! All you need to do it put the fluffy boots in the microwave for a couple of minutes for an evening of snuggly warmth. Not only is this great for anyone who gets chilly easily, the boots actually aid blood circulation through heat therapy, and help with foot aches and pains!

£18.99 with prezzybox.com

For a mum who likes a laugh, this card will remind her exactly what it was like when you were a baby (and that's probably not all a good thing!) Although the front cover has a nice floral pattern, the inside has a broken sound box of a baby crying, with a caption that reads: "I'll always be your sweet little baby". If she tries to destroy the card, glitter falls out, and if she tries to press the button to make it stop, it'll just get louder. For a mum who enjoys practical jokes!

£11.99 from Firebox.com

Prism Printed Bed Set

Is your mum in need of some TLC to her home? This printed bed set from Made.com is both modern and stylish, and will give any room a lovely touch of spring with its bright pattern and colour! The Scandi style will certainly liven up any bedroom, and it's also reversible, meaning that your mum can mix it up!

£49.99 with Made.com

Mother-daughter beauty treatments

With such busy schedules, it can often be hard to carve out quality time with our mums. With Mother's Day as the perfect excuse, why not treat her to a day of indulgence at award-winning London-based hair and beauty salon Beauty and Melody. Treatments range from manicures to hair extensions – ensuring that both you and your mum look your best for the day ahead.

Prices start from £15 with beautyandmelody.co.uk

Stylus Mark 11 Audio Turntable

Is your mum the type to keep hold of all of her vintage records but with no way of playing them? The Intempo Stylus turntable plays at three speeds and has 3W speakers so their records will sound better than ever. It also has a USB port and AUX input so your mum can play music through the speakers if she runs out of records. The perfect trip down memory lane!

£99.99, available from Robert Dyas

Fashion-themed Afternoon Tea

Who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up and go for an Afternoon Tea? Spend some quality time with your mum while indulging in the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane's millinery-themed menu, located at hotel's iconic dining area - The Palm Court. The luxury hotel has teamed up with London's oldest hat shop, Lock & Co., and is serving pastries inspired by the world's most recognisable hats, ranging from the fedora to the top hat. Cakes are served with all the traditional trimmings, including freshly baked scones and finger sandwiches. To make it extra special, you can swap your tea for free-flowing sparkling wine.

£39-£48 – book with palmcourtlondon.co.uk

By Terry Baume de Rose

The gorgeous By Terry Baume de Rose skincare collection is adored by many! Thanks to its delicate, rose-scented fragrance and luxurious texture, your skin will be left feeling softer, smoother, firmer and brighter.

From £26 with byterry.com

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Floodlight Cam

For the mum who has everything – this is a truly unique gift! Ring brings your home into the 21st century allowing you to see who's at your door, whether you're home or away using an app on your phone. Activated by motion or if the bell is pushed, your mum will never be in the dark about what's going on around her home.

From £159, available from ring.com 

Baileys Almande

All the taste of mum's favourite tipple but without any of the guilt! Baileys has gone vegan just in time for Mother's Day and the creamy goodness is all still there - but it's courtesy of almond milk, so you can feel great about all the nutrients! Cheers, mum. 

£16 from all major supermarkets

Tea and Skirt Making 

For all creative mother-daughter duos - this is a perfect gift for you! As one of Airbnb's many experiences, the Tea and Skirt Making class is not to be missed. Taught by a wedding dress maker, you will learn how to create a vintage-inspired skirt, custom-made to fit you perfectly. To top the afternoon off, you and your mum will be treated to a tasty selection of tea and cakes. 

£120 per person from airbnb.co.uk