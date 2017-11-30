Get Meghan Markle’s skin tips from celebrity facialist Nichola Joss We’re all coveting Prince Harry’s fiancée’s beauty look

Meghan Markle’s youthful glow has been partly credited to London-based facialist Nichola Joss whom she is known to be a huge fan of. The skincare expert, who has also worked her magic on clients including Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, has built a reputation for her bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial. The hour-long treatment involves massaging the outside of your face and then inside the mouth to tone the cheek contours. Not only does it keep ageing at bay but it also ensures skin is left youthful and glowing. Below Nichola shares some tips on how to achieve perfect skin.

Nichola is a big fan of cleansing and believes the biggest mistake women make is not doing this step properly. “Double cleansing is super important. It is also really essential to use a toner," she told Harper's Bazaar recently. She is also a firm believer in using acids on the skin too, adding: “Don’t be afraid of acids as that can be a big mistake– they can actually be so important to the hydration of the skin, as well as peels, which can reset and correct the skin."

When it comes to self-tanning Nichola’s rule of thumb is to ensure you do not let it clog your pores. "For those who wear self-tan regularly, I'd say it's really important to maintain a weekly exfoliation, in addition to daily cleansing and moisturising, to keep the tan looking even and the skin glowing. This will also keep the skin clear." It’s also important to massage products into your skin. "Massage, massage, massage. Apply your skin care products slowly and methodically, really working them into the skin - this maximises penetration of the active ingredients whilst treating facial muscles to a mini-workout," she told Cult Beauty.

Of her bespoke sculpting inner facial treatment Nichola told Get The Gloss: “It begins with a lymphatic face massage which reduces puffiness around the eye area and helps to get rid of toxins that build up in the skin.” “This is followed by the inner face massage which concentrates on the muscles in and around the cheeks and along the gums." According to Nichola, the massage helps to tone the skin and make the cheekbones more defined.