Nadia Sawalha devastated after suffering nasty allergic reaction to face The Loose Women panellist has had a stressful few weeks – and believes that is what has caused her allergy

Nadia Sawalha has been suffering from a painful rash over the last few days - and was left frustrated when it hadn't gone down before she was due to appear on Loose Women on Tuesday. The mother-of-two has been keeping her followers updated with what she believes is an allergic reaction, and shared a video before going on air - clearly in discomfort as she explained just how painful it was. She said: "Oh God, just look at my face. Still waiting for it to go down properly, and I have got to do Loose Women later today. It's itchy!"

STORY: Nadia Sawalha reveals devestating family death

Nadia Sawalha has been suffering from a painful skin rash

Shortly after posting it, well-wishes came flooding in for the former EastEnders actress. One user said: "Aw poor you. that must drive you insane," while another added: "Get better soon." Nadia – who's skin looked radiant when she went on air – was helped out by her make-up artist Donna May, who explained which products she had used to help cover up Nadia's rash without irritating it further.

She revealed that she had used celebrity-favourite Airbase Make-Up. Products are formulated from ingredients including silicone – with its heat-resistant properties meaning that the application can last for days! Vitamins A and E are also contained, meant for reducing fine lines and preventing ageing.

Nadia revealed the products used by her make-up artist to help cover up her rash

Nadia has had a stressful time of it at late, and suggested in a previous video that this might well be the cause of her rash. She said: "We've had a very stressful couple of weeks so a lot of people are saying that it might not be an allergy but it might just be stress." The TV presenter sadly lost her family's beloved nanny Thelma last month – the grandmother of her husband Mark Adderley.

Nadia had shared an emotional tribute to the 95-year-old on her social media account, accompanied by a collage of photographs with Thelma with her family members. She then went on to share her husband's memories of the times he had spent with his grandmother over the years, which included getting the Christmas tree, going to antiques fairs and playing countless board games together.