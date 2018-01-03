Kim Kardashian West splurges nearly $2000 on her New Year skincare routine The star has added four luxurious Guerlain products to her beauty stash

Kim Kardashian West is certainly taking her 2018 skincare regime seriously! The reality TV star recently took to Instagram to share some of her new beauty products with her 105 million followers - but it was the mammoth price tag of the four items that really turned heads, coming in at a hefty $1850.

Scanning her dressing table on her Instagram Story, Kim showed off her new stash from the French cosmetics house. “Guerlain is one of my favourites,” she said. “I can’t wait to try all of this.”

Kim Kardashian West shows off her new skincare regime on Instagram

Spotted in the short video was the brand’s cult L’Or Radiance Concentrate (available in the UK for £47) - which is infused with pure gold particles – alongside the mattifying Météorites Base (£47) and the line-smoothing Orchidée Impériale Eye and Lip Cream (£135). But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s real splurge was the exclusive Orchidée Impériale Black Treatment kit, which includes four serums to be used for a week each to ‘resurface’, ‘illuminate’, ‘redefine’ and ‘plump’ (£990).

The month-long skincare regime promises to resurface the complexion for a smoother and brighter look with ‘fast-track’ results – perfect for keeping Kim’s flawless face in check.

Kim posted this close-up on Instagram to celebrate the success of her beauty brand in 2017

In fact, the star has long been a fan of Guerlain products, often sharing her favourite creams and serums from the brand on social media. In 2015, during a beauty masterclass with her long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, she confessed the pricey products were often on her wishlist. “Guerlain moisturiser is my favourite – it’s really heavy, which I like, but it’s so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday,” she said.

Kim has also shared some of her New Year’s beauty resolutions with fans on her app - admitting that her goal is to do her own make-up more often, as well as teasing her followers with news from her own cosmetics brand. “The KKW Beauty product I’m most excited about for 2018: lipsticks!” she said.