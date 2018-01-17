ASOS top selling beauty products revealed – and they are both under £20! ASOS sells beauty products from various cult brands

ASOS might be best known as a fashion site, but it is also a great place to source your favourite beauty products, and the number two most popular beauty products sold on the site are as cost-effective as they are popular! The first is the Pixi Glow Tonic, a liquid exfoliator with helps with oily skin and clogged pores. According to Cult Beauty, the tonic acts as a toner, and is both "gentle and exfoliating", while hydrating the skin. It is also suitable for all skin types, and can help with sun damage, scarring and fine lines.

The bottle is just £18 for 250ml, and fans on Twitter have sang the product's praise, with one writing: "I wish I'd found Pixi glow tonic sooner! What other cult skincare is your current favourite??? I love skincare," while another added: "Every single gal should use pixi glow tonic it is an actual skin saviour buh bye spots."

Pixi is one of the bestselling brands

The other most popular beauty buy is Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% from The Ordinary, which helps to reduce the appearance of blemishes. The Ordinary brand has won several beauty awards, including The Sunday Times Beauty Awards 2017, CEW Beauty Award winner and Tatler Award winner. One fan reviewed the product, which costs just £5, on their official website, writing: "I've created a skin routine with a few products from this line and have witnessed amazing results. It's great to find a company that not only provides quality ingredients without the ridiculous price tag."

Fans have lauded the product

Pinterest also recently revealed which beauty product was the most pinned on the site in 2017 – Too Faced's 'Better Than Sex' mascara. According to the Pinterest 100 report, the pink bottle was pinned an incredible 61,000, and costs just £19.