Stars who have overcome acne and how they did it What treatment works best for your skin?

We've all struggled with blemishes at some point or another in our lives, so why should celebrities be any different?" Many actresses, singers and reality show stars have had skin problems in the past, and whether they embraced their flaws or sought advice on how to improve their skin, they have some great suggestions on how to manage that irritating acne.

Eva Longoria

is all about moisturising to help with blemishes, and previously told HELLO! magazine: "Moisturising. Because I fly so much, hydration is important. When you have good skin, everything else kind of falls into place. Also, I use blush with shimmer in it. That way, your skin glows and people notice it."

Eva swears by moisturiser

Cameron Diaz

For Cameron, it was all about swapping her diet. Writing about acne in her book, The Body Book, she explained: "I mean, I had terrible, terrible skin. It was embarrassing. I used to eat a cheeseburger and fries every day. But once I stopped, a funny thing happened…my skin began to clear up. My acne wasn't totally gone, but it was significantly better. Looking back, I realise that I hadn't needed those prescription drugs, those vials of potions and creams... I hadn't needed to be angry at my skin or feel bad about myself. I had just needed to LISTEN TO MY BODY."

Cameron cut out junk food

Kendall Jenner

After looking stunning on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Kendall owned her skin blemishes, tweeting: "Never let that [expletive] stop you." Chatting about her acne on her website back in 2015, she wrote: "I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well. I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade. I think I just got acne from being a teenager and simply growing up, which happens to SO many people. But, where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem."

Kendall spoke about her blemishes after the Golden Globes

Lorde

Lorde has previously shared make-up free selfies while using spot cream, and took to Twitter to complain when photos emerged where her blemishes had been photoshopped out. Posting them next to the original snaps, she wrote: "I find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. Remember flaws are OK."

Lorde embraces her blemishes

Natalie Portman

For the Black Swan actress, it was all about cutting out a certain type of food – dairy! Natalie, who is also a vegan, told The Cut: "I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after. That was definitely a discovery."

Natalie cut out diary

Victoria Beckham

The mum-of-four has one man to thank for her beautiful skin, and previously told Elle magazine: "I swear by Dr Lancer products. He's a dermatologist that I met in Los Angeles. I started going to him for oxygen facials, and I haven't looked back. I don't really use products other than his. I keep it quite simple with a really good polish, then an exfoliating cleanse, then I use a nourish cream, which is a really beautiful moisturiser."

She added to Net-a-Porter: "I've known [Doctor Lancer] for years — he sorted my skin out. I used to have really problematic skin and he said to me, 'You have to eat salmon every single day.' I said, 'Really, every day?' And he said, 'Yes; breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.'"

Victoria swears by eating salmon

Miley Cyrus

Miley admitted that bad skin was a big problem for her when she was younger, and revealed that she left it up to the professionals to fix after attempting to use products made it worse. She told The Cut: "I had kind of bad skin when I was younger and that was always my insecurity, especially being on TV… You think that's the only thing people can see… You get out of control, you start reaching for whatever and you end up messing up your face. Let professionals do it and don't start getting in there and giving yourself scars. All my doctors are like, 'You try to self-diagnose.'"

Miley got advice from a doctor

Chloe Moretz

Chloe struggled with cystic acne while growing up, and revealed to Allure magazine that she went to Accutane to help clear her skin up. "I dealt with really bad cystic acne growing up," she said. "I tried changing my diet and my beauty products before going on Accutane. [Having acne] was a long, hard, emotional process."

Chloe uses Accutane

Rihanna

Rihanna's advice is to drink plenty of water and distract from skin problems with a great lipstick. She told Cosmopolitan: "When I feel like my skin has had it, I cut out all alcohol and overdo the water," adding the a bright lipstick "draws attention away from any flaws". She also told Star magazine that her skin problems come around every now and again, explaining: "I have an ugly day every month; pimples on my face… It's more like an ugly week."

Rihanna drinks plenty of water

Kerry Washington

Kerry relies on help from a dermatologist for her problems with eczema. She told Elle magazine: "I've always understood the connection between science and skin. I've been seeing a dermatologist since I was 6 years old for eczema. I really believe in exfoliating and I also use a red light for dealing with bacteria."

Kerry has seen a dermatologist for years