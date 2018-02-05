Stacey Solomon praised for highlighting skin issues in makeup-free photo The Loose Women panellist shared a picture of herself with less-than-perfect skin

Stacey Solomon's down-to-earth personality has won her a legion of fans over the years, and the Loose Women panellist delighted her followers on Instagram on Friday after sharing a makeup-free photo of herself with less-than-perfect skin. Stacey posted the close-up image with the caption: "Oh hi hormones. Anyone gets bored today feel free to come and play dot to dot on my face." Many were quick to compliment the star on the candid picture, with one saying: "How fantastic, no filters, no makeup. Rare to see this." Another said: "I love the way you keep it real. Well done." A third could related to the former X Factor finalist, adding; "100% real you are girl. You are the inspiration us ladies need in our lives. Your face is similar to mine today xxx."

Stacey Solomon posted a makeup-free photo on social media

It's not just Stacey who has highlighted her skin problems in the media recently. Following her appearance at the Golden Globes last month, Kendall Jenner was met with cruel comments on her acne on social media. However, the reality TV star – who has previously opened up about her struggles with her skin – defiantly hit back at the remarks. Kendall replied to a fan who had defended her by writing: "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand." Kim Kardashian's younger sister answered, saying: "Never let that stop you!"

The Loose Women panellist was praised by fans for 'keeping it real'

I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has also faced criticism regarding her skin by trolls on Twitter, and was told by one user to "go and buy some clearasil" after photos emerged of her hanging out with her boyfriend Charles Goode. The 23-year-old is now planning on launching a confidence campaign to help others suffering from skin issues. Talking to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in January, she said: "Previously I have spoken about my skin, I want to do something about confidence. When I was in the jungle I felt great because I was away from criticism and being online."

