Meghan Markle’s LA facialist is bringing her products to the UK Kate Somerville has a cult celeb following

Beauty addicts rejoice – one of the hottest US skincare labels is now available to buy in the UK. Los Angeles facialist Kate Somerville has a loyal following of celebrity fans, including Meghan Markle – who told US beauty blog beautybanter.com that she used her moisturiser and had treatments from her while living in LA – Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss. However, up until now, those of us based in the UK have been unable to get ours hands on her cult range of products as they were only available to purchase in America. But that's about to change, as from today onwards you’ll be able to buy them online from katesomerville.co.uk or cultbeauty.co.uk.

The ExfoliKate cleanser (middle) is one of her most popular products

Her formulas are designed to treat a variety of skin problems, from adult acne to first wrinkles, and aim to give salon results at home. The distinctive packaging – clean and minimal with a flash of colour – has proved an Instagram hit too, with beauty bloggers regular sharing pictures of her bottles on their dressing tables or bathroom shelves.

One of her best loved product ranges is the 'ExfoliKate' cleanser, moisturise and intensive treatment, which are designed to exfoliate gently yet deeply and contain special acids along with papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes. Even the moisturiser will work to give you smoother skin as the same time as rehydrating your face.

The Wrinke Warrior products are designed to be potent yet lightweight

The 'Wrinkle Warrior' moisturiser + serum and eye cream are designed to tackle crow’s feet, fine lines and deep wrinkles while still being easy to absorb, and the 'Age-Arrest' anti-wrinkle cream is based on Nobel Prize-winning medicine and claims to be 'visibly firming, tightening and toning'. There’s also an 'EradiKate' range for those of us who still struggle with pesky adult acne and breakouts.

Unsurprisingly, there’s already a waiting list for products at the Kate Somerville website. However, you can still order them from cultbeauty.co.uk with free UK shipping.

If you want to copy Meghan’s look further, then many of her favourite salons and products are available here in the UK. Prince Harry's fiancée gets her brows styled at Mayfair’s Nails & Brows, and has said she uses Oribe dry texturizing spray (available from Space NK) to give her hair a lift. She was also recently spotted leaving facialist Sarah Chapman's London clinic.