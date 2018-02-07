Cat Deeley reveals she’s a fan of this bizarre beauty trend She’s not the first celeb to sport a metallic face mask

Cat Deeley is the latest celeb to join in with the crazy face mask trend. The TV presenter posted a video to her Instagram stories showing her relaxing in a bright metallic gold facemask, and it looks like the bizarre product may play a part in helping the gorgeous star maintain her famously youthful looks. According to her social media profile, the mask is by GlamGlow – a Hollywood skincare brand that started out producing products for backstage use in films and entertainment. Its masks, moisturisers and treatments are now well-loved by celebs including Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev and Miley Cyrus.

Cat captured her #transformationtuesday pampering on Instagram

In the short video Cat, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is seen closing her eyes with the metallic mask covering her face while the classic song Moon River plays in the background. She then playfully opens her eyes to pull a spooky-looking expression. The story is tagged #glamglow and #transformationtuesday.

GlamGlow’s standout products are its masks, which claim to tackle a wide a range of skin complaints, from its clearing Supermud formula to the anti-ageing Youthmud. There’s also a Gravitymud for those who feel their faces could do with a bit of toning, and a Thirstymud for faces a touch on the dry side. Its crazy coloured products – from grey to full-on glittery – have gone down a storm on Instagram, with fans regularly posting selfies of themselves mid-pamper.

The presenter isn't the first celeb to get on board with the strange trend

Other celebrities to have joined in with the trend include Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones, who posted a selfie on Instagram of her posing in GlamGlow’s bizarre black sparkly Glittermask while getting ready for the National Television Awards. The peel-off treatment retails at £44 and promises to give taut, firm skin. And Hollywood legend and self-confessed “beauty junkie” Drew Barrymore has recommended the brand’s Supermud Clearing Mask, which she claimed will “calm your irritated skin”.

Most of GlamGlow’s treatments retail at between £35 and £45, but if you’d like to jump on the crazy facemask trend too then don’t feel you have to shell out megabucks. High street favourite Primark has recently revealed it’s launching a bright gold sheet mask for the bargain price of 80p. Your friends will never know the difference…