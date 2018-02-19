Christine Lampard shares her beauty secrets: see her favourite makeup products The 39-year-old has also opened up about her exercise regime

Christine Lampard is never anything short of immaculate during her TV appearances. But the 39-year-old has revealed that she struggles with some skincare issues – just like the rest of us. "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face," the star shared in a recent interview with the Express. There are some makeup products that Christine regularly relies on to get her red carpet-ready, however, including Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and Cle de Peau products. When it comes to makeup, one brand tops the list. "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara," she shared. "I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

Christine Lampard has revealed her top beauty and makeup secrets

On the subject of mascara, the Loose Women star also had a top beauty tip to share with her fans. "When you put your mascara on, you often do it with one hand," she said. "But you’ve got to change your hand to do the other eye, otherwise it will look odd! A makeup artist told me that…"

STORY: Frank Lampard reveals secret to happy marriage with wife Christine

The Loose Women star pictured with her husband Frank Lampard

Christine was also asked about her diet and exercise regime, revealing that she tries to avoid the latter. "If you need a quick fix, diets are great," she said. "But the second you start eating normally, you start piling on the pounds." Instead, the star likes to stay in shape by walking, revealing that on her days off she will go for a 5km walk round Battersea Park or Hyde Park with husband Frank Lampard and their dog Minnie. "I haven't been to the gym in ages," she shared. "But I often go to classes. I did Barry's Bootcamp about three weeks ago – that's hardcore, but you feel amazing afterwards." Despite her toned and trim frame, Christine admitted there is still one part of her body she would love to change, however. "My thighs!" she said. "I'd love gym-honed legs. You'll never see me wearing a short skirt, unless I was wearing thick black tights."

STORY: Frank Lampard reveals it was 'love at first sight' with wife Christine