Georgia Toffolo goes makeup-free for the first time on TV to reveal acne The I'm A Celebrity winner has battled with ongoing skin issues since the age of 18

Georgia Toffolo bravely went makeup-free on Monday's This Morning to highlight her ongoing battle with acne. The Made in Chelsea star confessed that she gets "really upset" whenever she talks about her skin, and said her acne was so bad before appearing on I'm A Celebrity she was close to opting out of the show – that was until she was told she could wear foundation to cover her spots. During the segment on the ITV daytime show, Toff went to visit a Chelsea clinic to find out what she could do to help control her breakouts, and was asked to remove her foundation. The star said: "I think sometimes my skin has been so bad I was embarrassed to seek help. I'm very jolly by nature but I get very upset when my skin is bad. It makes me dread leaving the house."

Toff went to a Chelsea clinic where she was asked to go makeup-free

Toff, who showed close-up photographs of her skin on camera, also spoke out about her experience with trolls on social media, who have made unkind remarks about her complexion. She said: "I have read some disgusting comments from trolls. It's disgusting. When people pinpoint something you have a real confidence issue with, it's the worst thing in the world." The presenter then went on the sofa to talk to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her acne. She said: “It fluctuates so much. I am so fortunate to slap on load and loads of foundation. It does get rid of the colouring. There is no rhyme or reason. I woke up this morning and thought, ‘It’s not that bad today’. It’s bizarre, I got it very late - I was about 18 or 19. I thought it was maybe my lifestyle. So I stopped drinking any alcohol, [cut out] wheat, dairy. [But] nothing. It seems to be an imbalance I have." Phillip was quick to praise Toff, telling her: "It's so brave of you. It really is."

The TV star is now planning on helping others battling with acne

The 23-year-old is now planning on using her celebrity to help others battling with skin issues, with talks of visiting schools and starting campaigns. Fans were full of support of the star over on Twitter, with many thanking her for tackling the topic of acne. One told her: "@ToffTalks made me cry watching you on @thismorning I have suffered with bad skin for almost 10 years, it's so frustrating & does hold you back! You are still beautiful inside AND out with or without acne." Another said: "Honestly @ToffTalks on @thismorning has made my day, there hasn’t been more than 3 days in the past 10 years I haven’t had spots. It's beyond debilitating and there's been times when I haven't left the house for over a week. The stigma needs to go, we're in 2018!!!!"

