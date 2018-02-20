Loading the player...

Aldi shoppers go wild for Liz Earle-style Hot Cloth Cleanser at £3.99 The budget beauty buy is back

Aldi's Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser is back and shoppers are going wild for the product! The popular beauty buy flew off the shelves when it was released in November 2017, after fans likened it to Liz Earle's cult hot cloth cleanser – but at a fraction of the price. Now the store has restocked the sell-out cleanser, which comes with a 100 per cent muslin cloth and is priced at just £3.99, after high demand from customers.

On Aldi's Instagram page, followers are raving about the product. One fan wrote: "Unbelievable, just used it tonight can't believe how my skin feels. Highly recommend. Can't stop telling everyone about it and to go and buy. I could market this product." Another said: "You need to make the hot cloth cleanser a permanent beauty product in your stores please as you will have many disappointed customers if not - has blown my expectations out the window as I only use high end brands."

Aldi's hot cloth cleanser is proving extremely popular

Aldi says the cleanser gently removes make-up and dirt, while purifying your face, and features a blend of rosemary, chamomile, cocoa butter, white tea and eucalyptus oil. Meanwhile, Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish hot cloth cleanser, which has a similar blend of natural ingredients, costs £28 for a 200ml tube starter kit. Aldi's Hot Cloth Cleanser has sold out online but is still available to buy in store.

Unlike many other cleansers, these hot cloth formulas are applied to dry skin and massaged in, before running the muslin cloth under hot water and using to gently wipe away make-up. Liz Earle's hot cloth cleanser has become a cult beauty product, with one bottle sold every 20 seconds worldwide. The product has won over 125 awards over the last 20 years, and counts Holly Willoughby among its celebrity fans.

The Aldi cleanser is also becoming hugely popular among beauty fans looking for a bargain, and is sure to sell quickly when it returns to stores on Thursday 1 March. If you don't want to miss it, you will also be able to pre-order the product on the Aldi website from 25 February.

The product has been compared to Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser

The hot cloth cleanser is not the only Aldi beauty product to get fans talking in recent weeks; earlier this month shoppers went crazy for the Lacura Charcoal Mud Mask, which at £5.99 is a budget-friendly alternative to the GlamGlow range of masks, loved by stars including Cat Deeley and Vanessa Hudgens.

The Aldi website reveals that the Lacura Charcoal Mud Mask gives you radiant skin and reduces the appearance of imperfections. The mask is said to be a black shade on application, before turning "clear and foamy once water has been applied". It is designed to help remove excess oils and gently exfoliate the skin and minimize pores, containing Glycolic acids and clay and charcoal powder, plus coconut, bamboo & eucalyptus oil extracts.