Denise van Outen shares stunning makeup-free selfie

Denise van Outen has wowed her Instagram fans with her latest picture - a makeup-free selfie! The 43-year-old took to her Instagram page to show off her flawless skin following a luxury facial during her trip in Dublin. "After wearing heavy make up for tv last night, my skin now feels cleansed and fresh. Thanks @beaconfaceanddermatology for the most amazing hydrafacial," she wrote in the caption. Her followers were quick to praise her natural beauty, with one saying: "You're a natural beauty Denise." Another said: "Your skin looks lovely." A third post read: "You truly look lovely with no makeup."

Denise, who shot to fame when she fronted The Big Breakfast in the 1990s, has previously been open about her beauty regime, confessing that she has a low-key approach when it comes to her styling. "I keep it really minimal; work for me is very different to my life as a mum," she told Femail in 2016. "When I'm on the school run, half the time I just scrape my hair back into a top knot. I'm definitely one of those mums that you see on the train putting make-up on, or trying to apply mascara in the back of a cab!"

The TOWIE voiceover, who is in a relationship with stockbroker Eddie Boxshall, is a proud mum to seven-year-old daughter Betsy, who she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. It was recently announced that Denise will join Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel for the Dancing On Ice UK Live Tour. "So excited to be a judge on the @dancingonicetour," she wrote on Instagram. "Looking toward to joining the team this coming weekend."

