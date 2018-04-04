Fans praise Stacey Solomon for showing off her acne-prone skin in makeup-free photo The Loose Women panellist was branded "inspirational" after highlighting her skin issues on social media

Stacey Solomon is renowned for her honesty and often highlights issues that many would shy away from. Most recently, the Loose Women panellist bravely shared a makeup-free photo of herself to reveal her acne. In the picture, Stacey posed alongside her teenage brother, and joked to her followers that she was experiencing "sympathy puberty." The star then went on to reveal that she had enjoyed having a heart-to-heart with her sibling: "I love my little brother so much that I appear to be experiencing sympathy puberty. Or at least that’s what we’ve called it! Had the best laugh with my lil bro tonight talking about all things hormone induced and I'm grateful to my spots for making this happen. Love you Joshy!" she captioned the image.

Stacey Solomon highlighted her adult acne in a new photo

Shortly after the image was uploaded, fans rushed to praise the mother-of-two for her "inspirational" post. "One of the most inspirational celebs out there, stay you Stacey we love you," one wrote, while another said: "I love how down to earth you are!" A third added: "Cannot say enough how much I love your posts. I've struggled with body image and hormonal acne my whole life and I just love how you embrace every inch of being you."

RELATED: Stars who have overcome acne and how they did it

The Loose Women panellist was praised for her honesty

RELATED: How to avoid a skin breakout naturally

Stacey is among the many stars who have taken to highlighting their skin troubles in recent years. Back in January Kendall Jenner defiantly hit back at trolls who had commented on her acne at the Golden Globes, revealing that she would never let it stop her from enjoying herself. This Morning's entertainment correspondent Georgia Toffolo has also been using her celebrity to highlight the struggles many acne sufferers face in a bid to help others. The star appeared makeup-free on TV in February to show the severity of her skin condition and to find out what she could do to control her breakouts.