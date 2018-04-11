Glitter sunscreen exists and it’s perfect for magpies who know the importance of SPF Time to coat oneself in glitter and sparkle on your sun lounger

Applying sunscreen can seem like quite the chore during lazy beach days, but that's about to change thanks to a super fun new beauty buy. We're talking glitter SPF: the new holiday and festival essential. Who wouldn't want to sparkle on the sand? This ingenious concept is brought to us by cheerful American brand Sunshine & Glitter, from the centre of cool beach life, Miami. Sea Star Sparkle in SPF 50 is the product everyone's talking about right now. The fun glitzy sunscreen comes in three shades and retails for $18.95 (£13.34). Sign us up!

Photo credit: Instagram / OfficialSunshineGlitter

There's Party Cake Fragrance with Rainbow glitter, Sweet Very Berry fragrance with Pink glitter and Juicy Mango Tango Fragrance with Gold glitter. Divine. According to the website, the sunscreens are non-metallic, non-irritating and paraben free with BPA free plastic glitter. The products are not tested on animals and contain natural preservatives. Sounds pretty good to us.

And there's more. The range also comes in handy little travel packs and features a golden glitter after sun lotion – how very Bond Girl – plus glitter lip gloss, glitter hair detangler, glitter sun screen with bug repellent. We could go on…

The glittery products are available to buy on Amazon and we predict a rush. Regular sunscreen will seem majorly boring now.