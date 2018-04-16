Lisa Riley to launch new beauty range – get the details here The Loose Women panellist's new products will be sold at Ideal World

Lisa Riley is set to enter the beauty world after the launch of her new skincare range, Be Radiant. The Loose Women panellist's new products will be sold exclusively at shopping channel Ideal World, and are designed for "girls on the go" who are wanting to look after their skin with quick results. The former Emmerdale star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to announce that the range will be out later in the week. She wrote: "Can't BELIEVE this week I will be launching my new Beauty Range…'Be Radiant; by Lisa Riley."

The star continued to write that the products are affordable, and that they come in a pack with "all you need". Lisa accompanied the post with a picture of herself holding up one of the products, and fans were quick to congratulate the star, as well as complimenting her on her appearance. "You go girl," while another said: "Well done Lisa you are looking great." A third added: "Good luck Lisa!"

Products in the range include a rejuvenating neck and decollete cream, a revitalising eye serum and a radiance day cream. The star has previously teased her new project on social media over the last few weeks. Earlier in April, Lisa shared a makeup-free photo of herself on the first day of filming her "new venture". She wrote in the caption that she felt luck about doing something that she loved, and that it was a dream come true. She later shared a photo on set, which showed a mock living room with a sign saying 'Be Radiant'.

This is the latest of Lisa's projects outside of the world of TV. As well as acting and presenting, Lisa also has a clothing line for Ideal World, and released a book in December, Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet, which offers encouragement and advice, guilt-free recipes, tips for staying active and a section for readers to write down their thoughts while dieting. The book was written after Lisa's well-documented weight loss over the last few years, which has seen her drop from a size 30 to a slim size 12.