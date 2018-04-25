Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian goes nude to create fragrance bottle shaped like her body – and Chrissy Teigen might follow suit The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shocked fans on social media

Kim Kardashian has given fans a glimpse at the process of creating her new perfume bottle – which saw her pose nude to create a cast of her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing nude covered in a thin layer of clay, telling her 110 million followers: "We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle."

The photo followed an earlier topless image Kim had posted of herself, covering her modesty with her arm. "KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE," she captioned the photo.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at the process of creating her new perfume bottle

Kim shared the images to promote her new perfume, KKW Body, from her fragrance line KKW Fragrance. The mum-of-three previously said she is "so proud" of the perfume, telling Business of Fashion about the inspiration for the scent and its unique bottle. "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body," she said. "It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous."

The 37-year-old also shared a few hints about the fragrance on Twitter, telling fans it was just "one scent" as opposed to her previous Crystal Gardenia and Kimoji Hearts collections. Kim also told one fan that she plans to launch "a unisex fragrance in the future".

The mum-of-three used a mold of her body to create her new perfume bottle

The reality star's revealing posts sparked a conversation among her fans, including close friend Chrissy Teigen, who hinted that she might follow suit. "Well I'm going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume," Chrissy tweeted.

Kim previously released three perfumes, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, in November, which completely sold out in just six days. The three perfumes came in bottles shaped like crystals and were inspired by her Paris robbery ordeal in 2016, after which friends reached out to her with healing stones.