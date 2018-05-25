Lorraine Kelly rules out Botox in the future as she discusses ageing gracefully The TV star says her newfound confidence comes from her love of exercise

Lorraine Kelly is queen of breakfast television thanks to her infectious personality and flawless style. And during a recent chat on the How to Age Well podcast with Miles Younger, the 58-year-old revealed that she has no plans of getting Botox in the near future as she is wary of looking "scary". She explained: "I haven't gone down the route of Botox or surgery partly because I'm too scared. I have seen on my show how it can make people look and some people look like they should be in Star Trek."

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she won't be getting Botox

The TV star, who fronts ITV's Lorraine every weekday, confessed that there's a lot of unrealistic beauty ideals put on women today. "Look at Jane Fonda, she's beautiful and she's had everything done - facelifts you name it," she continued. "But she's advertising cream, I really don't agree with that. Really, she has a great doctor and lots of money, cream isn't going to do that." The TV star added: "When you go to LA everyone looks the same like they all went to the same doctor so what's the point? I've earned these laughter lines."

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she downsized from lavish Dundee mansion

Loading the player...

Despite inheriting her family's "good genes," Lorraine went on to admit that her newfound confidence comes from exercising. "When I was in my forties I was a big lass and I was miserable," she confessed. "You eat for comfort and then get depressed so it's a vicious cycle. But when I turned 50 I discovered exercise that I like - it's really made a difference. It's tightened everything up and stopped everything from going south for a while." She added: "I lost quite a lot of weight and I think that always makes you look better as long as you don't take it too far. I'm terrible, I drink too much and I eat too much- thank god I do my workout classes or I'd be an Oompa Loompa."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly makes rare appearance with lookalike daughter Rosie