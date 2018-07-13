Zoë Kravitz announced as the new face of Black Opium perfume The actress is one of the hottest names in beauty and fashion right now

Zoë Kravitz has been confirmed as the new face of Yves Saint Laurent's iconic Black Opium perfume. The American actress is one of the hottest names in fashion and beauty at present, having being named as a Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beaute in 2017. A regular at Saint Laurent shows during Fashion Week and sitting front row, it's no surprise the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet was a natural fit for the fragrance – and it's all thanks to her "authentic, confident and artistic" personality.

Zoe Kravitz fronts new Black Opium campaign

Speaking about her latest collaboration, the 29-year-old said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be the new ambassador for such an incredible, bold, iconic fragrance. Black Opium is a modern legend, and to be able to share its power with a global audience is an honour. I've very much enjoyed my work with this timeless company so far, and look forward to taking it to a new level."

Zoë has previously starred in a campaign for Tiffany & Co. alongside the likes of Elle Fanning and Janelle Monae and she has also posed for labels including Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein. But YSL is no doubt her biggest beauty gig, with the Big Little Lies star saying: "YSL has always been one of my favourite brands. Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid. I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company."

