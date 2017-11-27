Loading the player...

How Meghan Markle's Toronto home compares to Kensington Palace The Suits star will live in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle will move into Prince Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage, it has been confirmed. The couple, who announced their engagement on Monday, will make the cottage their home as they settle into married life together following their wedding in spring 2018.

Located within the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, the home is a far cry from the two bedroom house Meghan rented in Toronto over the past few years. The actress was based in the city while she worked on the US TV show Suits, but moved out in November as she prepares to make her transition into royal life.

The home Meghan was renting is owned by a celebrity stylist. Meghan is believed to have struck up a friendship with her landlord, so much so that they allowed her to decorate and add her own personal touches to the property.

Located in the quiet middle class residential area of Seaton Village, the home had two bedrooms, an open living room and dining room area, a small back garden and a garage. And despite Meghan's high profile, the only security to speak of was a doorbell with a camera so that the actress was able to see who was at the front door.

So it will be a major adjustment for Meghan to move into Nottingham Cottage, which is located at Kensington Palace. With her new royal title and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among her neighbours in nearby Apartment 1A, Meghan can expect round-the-clock security both at home and when she is out and about exploring her new hometown.

Kensington Palace has served as a royal residence since 1689, with George I, George II and Queen Victoria among the royals who have lived there, not to mention Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. However, Nottingham Cottage is much more modest and is one of the smallest properties on the estate, with two bedrooms, a small living room, kitchen and bathroom. Meghan has stayed at the cottage many times while visiting Harry over the past 12 months, and will no doubt be adding her own personal touches to her new home, along with bringing her beloved pet dogs, Guy and Bogart, over as soon as possible.

