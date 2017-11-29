Decorate your tree with real flowers this Christmas - find out how Would you like a floral Christmas tree? Here's how...

The Christmas tree at St. Pancras this year is truly spectacular. Made from over 15,000 flowers and taking over 1,000 hours of work to create, the stunning tree designed by florist Moyses Stevens is made up of hydrangeas; delicate anemones; amaryllis, orchids; and dianthus, with petals and pine cones used as a creative substitute to traditional lights. This might sound a little too extravagant for our living rooms, but Gemma Kavanagh of Moyses Stevens has given her top tips on how to give your tree it's own floral touch.

Speaking of the stunning tree, Gemma said: "We hope our creation will help fuel the trend for floral Christmas trees, inspiring even more people to enjoy having flowers in their home this winter," before giving advice on how we can try it ourselves…

Start off with a colour scheme that works well with the room you intend to have your tree in. This gives you endless options of what flowers you can use, without the only exception of gold and silver! Then move onto structure. Conical floral foam structures can be easily purchased online for fresh flowers. Select flowers with large heads, while filling in any gaps with foliage such as pine and ferns. If you are using artificial flowers, follow the natural lines and place blooms at the tips. You can then add a touch of sparkle with either glittery pine cones, or even using some baubles to add a bit of colour, and voila!

Speaking about the St Pancras tree, commercial director at HS1, Wendy Spinks, said: "This year's floral masterpiece from Moyses Stevens is the latest in a stunning line up of Christmas centrepieces at the station. In recent years, our Disney Junior, LEGO and Cirque du Soleil trees have all brought their own festive magic to St Pancras International, and this year's much anticipated floral tree continues that legacy."