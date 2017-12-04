Amanda Holden reveals her top tips for hosting the perfect Christmas The Britain's Got Talent judge shared her advice exclusively with HELLO! Online

Preparing to host friends and family over Christmas can be a daunting task, but there are a few things you can do to make everything run smoothly, according to Amanda Holden. The Britain's Got Talent judge has shared her top tips for entertaining over the festive season exclusively with HELLO! Online, and revealed that there are a few pieces within her Bundleberry collection at QVC that may even help you out. Read on for Amanda's advice:

Start your preparation early:

"The most stressful part about entertaining at Christmas is running out of time – start your preparation early and make a schedule and stick to it – i.e when you dig out your Christmas decorations, when you stock up on food etc. I chop as much as I can the night before and get out all of my Christmas crockery so I have a bit more time on the day."

Amanda Holden has her own Bundleberry collection for QVC

Delegate jobs:

"Delegate as much as you can! It not only saves you time but jobs like washing vegetables can be given to the little ones, and Chris always does our Christmas playlist."

Stay organised:

"Having lots of guests at Christmas can be a little hectic; everyone can remember what they're drinking by attaching one of my coloured BundleBerry tassel charms to their glass so they don't lose track!"

The Britain's Got Talent judge has shared her top tips for entertaining

Invest in a standout party piece:

"If you're hosting Christmas drinks you want to be talked about for all the right reasons! Make your bar a little different this year to make it stand out – my wooden cocktail chest is a definite talking point or, if you need to move around, the wheelable drinks trolley looks good and is easy to manoeuvre."

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden is available exclusively at qvcuk.com.