This week's best royal style: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima

With the birth of Princess Charlotte this week, all eyes were on what Kate Middleton would wear to show off her new little bundle of joy. The Duchess once again turned to designer Jenny Packham — the designer behind her polka-dot blue dress at Prince George's debut — this time choosing a chic cream and yellow bespoke creation, accessorizing with a pair of nude Jimmy Choo pumps.

Photo: Getty Images

Though the Queen wouldn't meet the new little Princess until days later, she did show her excitement for her new great grandchild while visiting Richmond Castle in North Yorkshire. She acknowledged the birth by wearing pink during her day of engagements, sporting a vibrant fuchsia coat and matching hat.

Photo: Getty Images

Aside from the British royals, Queen Mathilde of Belgium opted for a baby blue ensemble as she and daughter Princess Elisabeth headed to the naval base of Zeebrugge to name the patrol boat P902 Pollux. She looked elegant as always in a pale blue pleated skirt and jacket and completed her look with a matching hat, nude patent stilettos and a pair of pearl earrings. Her daughter was just as fashionable in a blue printed dress with a matching headband and cream-colored coat.

Photo: Rex

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain continued her reign over the fashion world by donning yet another week of business chic outfits. The mother-of-two showed off her fashion forward style by wearing a blue tweed jacket paired with a pleated cream high-neck blouse and a pair of flared navy blue trousers. She completed her ensemble with a black leather handbag and a pair of patent navy stilettos.

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also showed off her effortlessly glamorous style when she joined husband King Willem-Alexander at the Liberation concert at the Amstel in Amsterdam. The mother-of-three looked radiant as she arrived for the concert, wrapped up in a chic black shawl.

