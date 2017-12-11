Take a peek inside Holly Willoughby's home The This Morning presenter was enjoying a snow day on Sunday

Holly Willoughby has given fans a rare glimpse inside her £3million mansion, and it's just as stylish as you might expect. The This Morning presenter shared a photo from her living room on Sunday as the family enjoyed a snow day - all except one member, that is.

The 36-year-old's cat was not a fan of the cold and snow, and took refuge under an ottoman in the living room. "Cat snow protest!" Holly captioned a photo, showing the cat's legs poking out from underneath the furniture. While many of her 2.8million followers commented on her adorable ragdoll cat, others were distracted by Holly's chic interiors, and asked for details on where her sofa and flooring were from. "Can we see more of your interior design choices?" one commented.

Holly Willoughby shared a peek inside her living room

Holly's lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. Her Christmas tree is in the corner with wrapped presents already taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys can also be seen on the floor.

The mum-of-three has an eye for interior design, and has her own collection of bedding and soft furnishings with Dunelm. She also appears to be a fan of Emma Bridgewater designs, after showing off two personalised mugs from the retailer in recent weeks. And while we can't see Holly's Christmas tree, we know there will be one decoration taking pride of place - the sparkling rainbow decoration she showed off on social media in November.

Holly has her own interiors collection for Dunelm

"Couldn't resist… bauble of rainbow dreams," Holly captioned the post. And her Instagram followers couldn't resist either, with many commenting to ask where they could buy one too. While Holly didn't divulge where she found her rainbow decoration, we tracked down three similar rainbow designs for all budgets, and the cheapest is available for just £3 at Asda! Others are available online at Urban Outfitters for £12, and Liberty for £17.95.

