Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace: See the regal decorations The Palace has had a festive makeover

The halls of Buckingham Palace have officially been decked! The royal family shared a first look at the holiday decorations inside of the Queen's London residence on Tuesday 12 December. "Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace! 🎄," the palace announced with the video, while also sharing a fun fact that the Christmas tree was introduced to Britain in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III.

Fast-forward to present day, over 200 years later, and the halls of Buckingham Palace and its grand entrance are hosts to various Christmas trees that have been decorated — fittingly — with several crowns! No doubt Prince George and Princess Charlotte with revel in the regal holiday decor at their great-grandmother's annual Christmas lunch, which Her Majesty hosts before making her way to Sandringham for the holiday.

The Christmas decorations have been unveiled at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is not the only royal residence to get a festive makeover; at the end of November Windsor Castle was transformed, with a huge 20ft Nordmann Fir tree erected in the home, with each branch painstakingly decorated with white lights and dazzling ornaments, such as glittery pine cones and gold stars, plus a traditional angel on top of the tree.

The tree was sourced from what is effectively Her Majesty's back garden, at Windsor Great Park, before being delivered to St George's Hall in the castle and decorated on Thursday. The rest of the castle has also been transformed, with a slightly smaller 15ft tree placed in the Crimson Drawing Room. The beautiful tree has been adorned with red baubles and stars to co-ordinate with the colour scheme of the room, and is equally as dazzling as the main tree in St George's Hall.