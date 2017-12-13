You have to see how Tamara Ecclestone decorated her house for Halloween The doting mum admitted she goes a little over the top

Tamara Ecclestone doesn't do things by halves when it comes to celebrating holidays and special occasions! The socialite has admitted to going a little "OTT" when decorating her London mansion for Halloween in a new clip from her ITVBe show, Tamara's World.

The doting mum enlisted a team of staff to transform her home for the occasion, covering the property with carved pumpkins, fake cobwebs and spiders for a spooky makeover. "We've spent two days preparing for this with a team of five or six people," her florist Andy said. "We've got about 120 to 130 large pumpkins, ranging from the very huge that weigh an absolute ton, down to about another 100 small mini pumpkins." The home transformation prompted Tamara's husband Jay Rutland to confess: "Tamara definitely goes a little OTT."

Tamara Ecclestone's house was transformed for Halloween

Tamara's home has since been redecorated for Christmas, and the 33-year-old recently invited HELLO! to see her stunning decorations. This year, the Formula 1 heiress revealed how she has passed down an important family tradition to her daughter – putting the star on the top of the Christmas tree, just like she used to do with her own dad Bernie. "It's so nice for those traditions to be passed down. Fifi loved decorating the tree but she was most excited about climbing on the ladder with Jay. The most dangerous part!" she said.

Despite having a limitless bank balance, it's the little things that count. "Jay and I have decided not to go nuts with stuff for ourselves," she added. "Although Jay is so thoughtful and sweet and he always gets things that are personalised or mean something. The most romantic thing he's ever given me was last Christmas – he made me a DVD of when I was pregnant, when Fifi was born and the first few years of her life with music and stuff, and he edited it all together with footage from our camcorder. Gifts like that are way nicer to me than, say, a handbag."

See more in Tamara's TV show, Tamara's World, on ITVBe tonight at 9pm.