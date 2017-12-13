The Clarence House Christmas tree is up! See the royal decorations The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a special Christmas event at her home

Clarence House has become the latest royal residence to be decorated for Christmas – and there were some special little helpers on hand to add the perfect finishing touches to the Christmas tree. The Duchess of Cornwall invited a group of children from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to her official London home on Wednesday, where they helped to decorate her Christmas tree before enjoying tea together.

It is the 12th year that Prince Charles' wife has hosted the party, which she has previously said is one of her favourite engagements of the year. And during a speech on Wednesday, Camilla said it felt like "today is the start of Christmas", adding: "It is such a joy to meet all of you. I hope the children have enjoyed themselves as much as I have."

The tree was decorated at Clarence House on Wednesday

The group, which included children with terminal and life-limiting medical conditions, did a great job of bringing some festive cheer to the residence. They helped to decorate the tree with paper chains, baubles and garlands, all in a traditional colour scheme of red and gold, with twinkling white lights.

Camilla hosted the event one day after the Queen's London home, Buckingham Palace, was decorated ahead of the holidays. "Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace! 🎄," the palace announced with the video, while also sharing a fun fact that the Christmas tree was introduced to Britain in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III.

Children from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity helped to trim the tree

Meanwhile Windsor Castle was transformed at the end of November, with a huge 20ft Nordmann Fir tree erected in the home, with each branch painstakingly decorated with white lights and dazzling ornaments, such as glittery pine cones and gold stars, plus a traditional angel on top of the tree.

The tree was sourced from what is effectively Her Majesty's back garden, at Windsor Great Park, before being delivered to St George's Hall in the castle and decorated on Thursday. The rest of the castle has also been transformed, with a slightly smaller 15ft tree placed in the Crimson Drawing Room. The beautiful tree has been adorned with red baubles and stars to co-ordinate with the colour scheme of the room, and is equally as dazzling as the main tree in St George's Hall.