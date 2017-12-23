See the dazzling Christmas lights at Michelle Mone's £120million home Michelle shares the property with her entrepreneur partner Doug Barrowman

No one could accuse Michelle Mone of not getting into the festive spirit! The entrepreneur has transformed the grounds of her lavish home in the Isle of Man ahead of Christmas, with dazzling lights and scores of Christmas trees lining the entrance to her £120million estate.

Sharing a video of the display with her fans on Instagram, Michelle wrote: "Decorations all up #HappyChristmas #family." The short clip pans around from Michelle's driveway and around the house, showing numerous Christmas trees all lit up, as well as white lights that line the roof of the property, so bright that there is a noticeable glare across the camera.

STORY: Michelle Mone opens up about her romance with Doug Barrowman

Michelle Mone lives in the Isle of Man with her partner Doug Barrowman

Michelle has also installed flashing reindeer and sleigh lights above the porch, and lights around a statue at the centre of the driveway. And it's safe to say fans were impressed by the festive display. "Looks beautiful - have a wonderful Christmas," one commented. Another wrote: "Christmas house goals."

Michelle moved into her new home on the Isle of Man with partner Doug Barrowman earlier this year, and gave HELLO! an exclusive first look inside the property in their first joint photo shoot and interview in June. The mansion comes complete with a helipad, amphitheatre and staff quarters, along with a fully equipped spa, swimming pool and hi-tech gym – which has also featured in another of Michelle's new videos.

MORE: Take a look inside Michelle Mone's amazing home

Decorations all up #happyChristmas #family A post shared by Lady Mone (@michellemone) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Michelle Mone shared a video of her dazzling Christmas lights

Michelle and Doug have been together for over a year, and the mum-of-three told HELLO! that she feels like their romance is "a fairytale". Sharing the story of her first meeting with Doug, a venture capitalist whose fortune is estimated at over £1bn, at a business dinner, Michelle says: "In every way, I came to see that I'd met my match in this amazing man and no one has ever made me feel as cherished or respected. Everything about our life together feels so natural; we have fun and laugh so much, we have the same outlook and drive. Even our kids could see it was meant to be."

See more celebrity homes here.