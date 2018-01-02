How to add value to your property and make it stand out in the New Year This could be the secret to selling your home in 2018

Whether you're thinking of putting your home on the market or you're struggling to sell, there a few key things you can do to help your property stand out from the crowd, and possibly increase its value, too. With January set to be the busiest month for property sales, we asked Elliot Castle, CEO and founder of home-buying company We Buy Any Home, for his top tips…

Leave no trace of Christmas: "If your festive decorations are still up in the middle of January, then it could give the impression that you haven't made an effort to make the house look presentable – don't leave a bauble in sight!"

Leaving up your Christmas tree could give a bad impression

Make it cosy: "People tend to want to stay indoors during January, so make sure you add a few cosy touches to your home ahead of viewings, to make it as appealing as possible for potential buyers. Try setting the heating at an optimum temperature, covering furniture with throws and cushions, and adding rugs to laminate floors."

Be a great host: "Welcome house viewers in from the cold with a hot drink, and make sure you're prepared for any of their additional requests. By doing this, viewers will feel right at home, and will subconsciously associate your property with warmth and friendliness."

Spruce up the garden: "January may not be the typical time of year for blooming gardens, but you can certainly add life to your outside space by giving the patio a good clean and adding some garden accessories such as bird feeders, and even some nice lanterns with candles."

Try to add some accessories to brighten up your garden during winter

Create an illusion of space: "Ensure your hallway is decluttered and tidy ahead of viewings to stop the space looking cramped. A good tip is to hang a mirror on either side of the hallway wall, to give the illusion of a bigger space."

….as well as an illusion of height: "Adding the perception of height to a room is a great way to make it seem like you have a larger space. Do this by using high-legged tables and chairs to elevate the room, as well as high-hung paintings and prints."

Give the place a lick of paint: "Never underestimate the power of freshly painted white walls. These not only give the illusion of a bigger space, but also provide an all-over crisp and clean look."

Freshly painted white walls will give the illusion of a bigger space

Be storage savvy: "Clever storage solutions are a must for any room with limited space. Make the most of multi-purpose items, such as trunks which can be used as coffee tables and as a place to store household bits and bobs neatly out of the way."

Choose the right colour scheme: "If your home has dark coloured walls, add cream and white accessories such as rugs and throws. Neutral and airy tones can help to bring 'light' into a room. Remember to keep the colour palette soft with whites, beiges, light blues and greys to really maximise the feeling of space."

Make the most of your entrance: "First impressions really do count, so make sure the first thing your buyer sees is a tidy exterior. If your front door is looking a bit shabby, buy a new doorknob, a brass letterbox or a stainless-steel house number - these small touches can instantly make your home appear more welcoming."

