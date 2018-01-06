Take a look inside Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills home The star showed off her Hollywood house as part of a new advertising campaign

Jennifer Aniston has one stunning home! The actress opened her doors to her Beverly Hills house for a new advertising campaign with Smart Water. The company shared photos of their 'fabulous day with the Jen' on their Instagram page, giving fans a rare glimpse into her luxurious Hollywood hideaway. Followers were treated to five photos of Jennifer at her property and a boomerang clip of the actress playing with her dogs on her patio. One fan commented: "Oh my goodness I love her home!!!"

The rare photos show Jennifer's kitchen, living room and dressing table in what appears to be her bedroom. The star's style is an elegant combination of modern-meets-comfort with a neutral colour scheme offset with dark furniture and fabrics. In the kitchen photo, we see her black worktopwith a large wooden chopping board and an ornate golden hand tray. A collection of books rest on the surface behind her.

The actress' living room is a stunning space, featuring a stylish, grey sofa with a luxurious-looking white, fluffy cushion. On the wall, Jennifer has a unique, geometric wall-art sculpture which gives the room a cool feel, while the wooden coffee table adds a traditional touch. In the star's beauty shot, we see her applying her make-up whilst looking into a fabulous lit mirror, with a smaller magnifying section.

Outdoors, Jennifer's garden is beautifully landscaped with a mixture of shrubs in front of a walled area. Above, we can see the star's patio area, surrounded by clear panelling; a large stone pot is a key feature in the space which leads into the house.

In July, Jennifer told Architectural Digest: “I am so proud of this house. And I want to celebrate the people who made it: the master craftsmen who poured so much of themselves into its creation.” The house was designed by Stephen Shadley. The actress added: “I can't tell you specifically the feeling I had when I walked through the doors for the first time, except to say I knew I was home.”