Holly Willoughby shares glimpse into stylish home in rare photo with all three children The This Morning co-host had set up a 'slime factory' to entertain children Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly Willoughby gave fans a glimpse inside her gorgeous family home on Saturday after the This Morning co-host posted a photo of herself with her three children on Instagram. The 36-year-old was seen in the photo setting up a 'slime factory' with kids Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester – and it looked liked they were having a wonderful time! In the shot, Holly looked stylish dressed in a loose fitting white shirt, with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun as she got to work mixing colourful slime mixture at the dining table. Harry, Belle and Chester, meanwhile, all looked hard at work as they concentrated on the process.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, captioned: "Slime factory," shortly after Holly uploaded it online. Many were wishing to know how they too could make slime, with one asking: "Recipe please @hollywilloughby" while another said: "You're very brave!!! Nightmare activity." A third offered a recipe to fellow users, writing: "You need baking soda, Optex eye wash, PVA glue, shaving foam and paint. Works like magic."

Holly Willoughby and her children made slime in the family's stylish dining room

Holly's dining room has a Scandinavian vibe, featuring a large white table with matching salt and pepper pots, stylish charcoal grey chairs and a large silver pendant ceiling light. Dan Baldwin's wife previously gave fans interior envy after she gave them a sneak-peak of her lounge last year. The room has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman.

It was a busy weekend for Holly, who took daughter Belle to work on Sunday while undertaking her Dancing on Ice presenting duties with co-host Phillip Schofield. The doting mum shared a cute photo of her daughter standing in awe in-front of the set, with her hair in bunches, dressed in a rainbow puffa jacket. The TV star captioned the image: "6 years ago she was ringside in my belly…now look at her @dancingonice."

Holly took daughter Belle to work on Dancing on Ice on Sunday

The doting mum previously opened up about her children's interest in the show now that they are "old enough to come and watch". Speaking ahead of the start of the show, Holly said: "What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family." She added: "We love Strictly, the X Factor and we love sitting there watching those big family event TV moments. It is nice my children are now old enough to come and watch and enjoy DOI!"