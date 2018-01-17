Perrie Edwards sparks rumours she's moving in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The Little Mix star has put her home up for sale

Perrie Edwards has prompted rumours that she is moving in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after putting her home in Surrey up for sale. The Little Mix singer bought the property for £700,000 in 2015 following her split from former fiancé Zayn Malik, but listed it for £800,000 in December.

It is believed that Perrie could be considering a move up north to be closer to her boyfriend Alex, who signed for Liverpool in 2018. The 23-year-old previously said that she had "no plans" to move along with her boyfriend, but she may have had a change of heart as their relationship became more serious. "Perrie and Alex are so close, and things are going so well that no-one would be surprised if they started living together at least some of the time," a source told The Sun Online. "She's always saying how she wants to wake up with him every day."

GALLERY: See inside these amazing celebrity wardrobes

Perrie Edwards is selling her Surrey bungalow

Perrie has lived in the bungalow since 2015, and has often given fans a peek inside her home on social media. One photo posted in 2016 showcased her living room, which was decorated with a rainbow-coloured rug, plush velvet sofa and rocking horse. Meanwhile another showed her unusual bedroom, which has a free-standing bathtub in the corner adjacent to the bed. Other highlights in the property include a cinema room and a huge dining room.

The master bedroom has a free-standing bathtub in the corner

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

The 24-year-old first started dating Alex in late 2016 and the couple appear truly loved-up despite having to spend a lot of time apart due to their busy careers. Alex shared a photo of himself and Perrie on a night out together on Tuesday, which he captioned simply with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Perrie shared photos from their Christmas and New Year celebrations in December, including a sweet photo of herself gazing at Alex, which she captioned: "I got exactly what I wanted… and I'm staring at it."