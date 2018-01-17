﻿
Perrie-Edwards-Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain-house

Perrie Edwards sparks rumours she's moving in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix star has put her home up for sale

by Chloe Best

Perrie Edwards has prompted rumours that she is moving in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after putting her home in Surrey up for sale. The Little Mix singer bought the property for £700,000 in 2015 following her split from former fiancé Zayn Malik, but listed it for £800,000 in December.

It is believed that Perrie could be considering a move up north to be closer to her boyfriend Alex, who signed for Liverpool in 2018. The 23-year-old previously said that she had "no plans" to move along with her boyfriend, but she may have had a change of heart as their relationship became more serious. "Perrie and Alex are so close, and things are going so well that no-one would be surprised if they started living together at least some of the time," a source told The Sun Online. "She's always saying how she wants to wake up with him every day."

GALLERY: See inside these amazing celebrity wardrobes

Perrie-Edwards-living-room-home

Perrie Edwards is selling her Surrey bungalow

Perrie has lived in the bungalow since 2015, and has often given fans a peek inside her home on social media. One photo posted in 2016 showcased her living room, which was decorated with a rainbow-coloured rug, plush velvet sofa and rocking horse. Meanwhile another showed her unusual bedroom, which has a free-standing bathtub in the corner adjacent to the bed. Other highlights in the property include a cinema room and a huge dining room.

Perrie-Edwards-bathroom-home

The master bedroom has a free-standing bathtub in the corner

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

The 24-year-old first started dating Alex in late 2016 and the couple appear truly loved-up despite having to spend a lot of time apart due to their busy careers. Alex shared a photo of himself and Perrie on a night out together on Tuesday, which he captioned simply with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Perrie shared photos from their Christmas and New Year celebrations in December, including a sweet photo of herself gazing at Alex, which she captioned: "I got exactly what I wanted… and I'm staring at it."

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment