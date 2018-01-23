How TV shows like The Crown and Peaky Blinders are inspiring our home décor Viewers are getting interior design tips from the small screen

Our favourite television characters can often inspire the way we dress, and now it seems our interior design choices are being influenced by the small screen too. New figures released by eBay.co.uk reveal that British shoppers have been looking for everything from velvet sofas to writing desks as a result of watching popular TV shows such as The Crown, Peaky Blinders and McMafia.

Unsurprisingly, the return of The Crown to Netflix in December has inspired many Brits to add a regal touch to their homes, with nearly 21,000 searches for velvet sofas since series two was released, which equates to more than 22 searches per hour. And it is not just Her Majesty's sofas which appear to be inspiring viewers but also her bedroom, with 90,000 searches for dressing tables since the return of the royal drama.

The Crown appears to have inspired viewers to update their homes

The website has also noted a rise in searches for writing desks since the show first aired, with ten per hour, which it attributes to the scenes that show Princess Margaret writing love letters and the Queen's first televised Christmas speech at her table.

Another show that is having a big influence on our interiors is Peaky Blinders, whose classic period pieces have prompted nearly 11,000 searches for leather armchairs, along with nearly 30,000 searches for decanters. According to eBay, searches peaked on 18 December as Brits made their final preparations for Christmas and tried to incorporate 1920s styling into their homes.

BBC drama McMafia is also having an influence on interior design

Last but not least, although McMafia has only been on our screens since the beginning of January, the eight-part drama series has become such a talking point that fans are apparently keen to emulate some of the slick interiors on the show. From a huge rise in the number of searches for Chesterfield sofas (eBay reported nearly two searches every minute following the show's debut in the first week of January), to increasing searches for chandeliers and drinks trolleys, it's apparent that McMafia is having a big influence on viewers.

