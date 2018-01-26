Oprah Winfrey's stress-free stain removal hack revealed Is there anything Oprah can't do?!

Not content with inspiring women around the world with her amazing Golden Globes acceptance speech, Oprah Winfrey is now set to transform the way we clean our homes too. The talk show host unveiled her "secret talent" for stress-free stain removal in a new video for Vanity Fair magazine, and it's something she has valuable experience in after owning 21 dogs over the past few years.

Showcasing her skills in a short clip, Oprah said she had to learn how to remove stains due to the mess caused by her beloved pet dogs. "The first thing I would add is club soda. You know why? Because it loosens the stain, bubbles it up, I don't know how that happens, and makes it easier for you to blot. So you're not just pressing it further down into the carpet," Oprah explained. "Letting it bubble up a bit actually helps."

Oprah Winfrey has demonstrated her amazing stain-removal trick

The 63-year-old says to then add more club soda, blot again and try to get as much of the stain up with that as possible. "I love the bubbling part. This excites me," she said, squealing: "Fantaaaaastic!"

Oprah demonstrated how to blot the stain before fluffing up the carpet and repeating until using her "secret formula" to remove the final marks. "You get some dishwasher liquid – it's good for cutting stains, and grease and grime. Not a lot, just a little, because otherwise you'll get dishwashing liquid all over the carpet." The mogul recommended you rub it into the stain, then add more club soda. "Then, you would leave it to dry and fluff, fluff and fluff. Stain removal!" Oprah said excitedly, showing off the finished result.

Oprah shared her trick in this Vanity Fair interview

The Wrinkle in Time star is on the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine alongside a number of Hollywood stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy and Nicole Kidman. She and Reese poked fun at the images on Thursday after people pointed out Photoshop mistakes that had left Oprah with three hands in one image, while Reese appears to have three legs on the cover.