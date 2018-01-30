Loading the player...

Gordon Ramsay surprises employee with secret home renovation The celebrity chef had a special surprise for Christina Wilson

Gordon Ramsay may be known for his sharp tongue and short temper, but the celebrity chef has shown his benevolent side after helping to surprise one of his employees by renovating her home. The 51-year-old surprised Christina Wilson, a former winner of his US show Hell's Kitchen, by overseeing the makeover of her home for an episode of My Houzz – an online series that is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher.

Christina won Gordon's show in 2010 and used her prize money to buy the house she had been renting in Philadelphia. She has since been hired by Gordon as his group executive chef and had been overseeing the launch of his restaurant in Las Vegas, meaning she hadn't been able to spend much time at home or making the property more comfortable.

Gordon Ramsay surprised his employee with a home transformation

"This is the least I can do," Gordon explained, adding that there was another reason he thought the renovation was so important. "It's the most important place of our lives. It's where I can properly relax. Chefs don't spend that much time at home so when we are at home we want to relax, enjoy and unwind," he said.

Gordon joined forces with Christina's brother and sister-in-law, along with local designer from the Houzz community, Matthew Ferrarini, of Ferrarini & Co. Kitchens & Interiors, to transform her living room, dining room and kitchen. And she was understandably thrilled by the finished result, telling Gordon she was "speechless" at the work they had done.

Christina said she was "speechless" at the transformation

A number of celebrities have now appeared in the online My Houzz series, including Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis, who surprised her parents Elvira and Mark Kunis by transforming their living room and kitchen in 2017. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher starred in the pilot episode, where he secretly remodelled the basement of his childhood home in Iowa as a gift to his mother.